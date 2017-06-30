Suspects in Algiers murder arrested in Ferguson, MO

U.S. Marshals arrest two suspects in Ferguson, Missouri wanted in a 2016 murder in New Orleans.

The NOPD Violent Offenders Squad and U.S. Marshals learned Ronnie Smith and Ageeta Locure were living in Missouri and alerted agents there.

They are suspects in a murder that happened October 8, 2016 in the 3300 block of General Meyer Avenue.

Officers arriving to the scene that afternoon found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at the hospital.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson tied Smith and Locure to the crime.

