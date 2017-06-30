NOPD: Copper theft from Entergy substation results in outage

The NOPD is searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation Thursday, causing an outage that left parts of the city without power, including most of the CBD.

First District officers responded to the theft of a large amount of wire from the Entergy substation located in the 1800 block of Julia Street. After further investigation, it was discovered that a man was trespassing and tampering with the wire on several occasions between the dates of June 20 to 29 between the hours of 3 to 6 a.m.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen here.

Approximately 50 pounds of copper-weld wire was stolen, resulting in the loss of power across parts of the city.

The subject observed is a black male with a thin build between the ages of 20 to 35 with a beard or unshaven face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured individual is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

