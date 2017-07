Coming in at #16 is another newcomer, guard Larry Warford. Warford comes to the Saints after four seasons as a starter for the Lions.The Saints signed him to a four-year, $34 million contract because they believe he's the player that can fill the void left at right guard by Jahri Evans, one of the best guards in team history.

His position is crucial. With Drew Brees, the Saints have always placed a premium on interior offensive line protection. It's a responsibility the team expect Warford will handle well.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.