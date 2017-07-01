AP: Jrue Holiday gets $126M, 5 year from Pelicans

Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.more>>
For the first time, we hear from the widow of an armored truck employee who was murdered last month in Mid City. "It is a nightmare I can't wake up from," said Erica McBride.more>>
Investigators say the car involved in a fatal crash that killed 2-year-old Ivory Washington on Wednesday was stolen. State Police are investigating if troopers acted appropriately during the chase that led to the crash on Chef Menteur Highway.more>>
The NOPD is searching for an unknown male subject after he was seen on surveillance video stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation on June 29.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
He sat on the gun and it accidentally went off while he was sitting in his car.more>>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
