AP: Jrue Holiday gets $126M, 5 year from Pelicans

Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Agent Jason Glushon said early Saturday that the final year of the deal is at Holiday's option, adding that incentives could push the contract's total value to $150 million.

ESPN first reported that the Pelicans and Holiday had a deal.

Holiday averaged 15.4 points in 67 games with the Pelicans last season. In eight NBA seasons in Philadelphia and New Orleans, Holiday has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists.

