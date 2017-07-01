Shooting leaves one woman injured in Milan neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Shooting leaves one woman injured in Milan neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Marengo Street.

According to investigators, the vehicle that the victim was riding in was stopped at the location when two men approached both sides of the vehicle.

The victim told police that the suspect that was on the passenger’s side of the vehicle brandished a gun and the driver pulled off. The suspect then fired at the passenger side of the vehicle striking the victim who was in the passenger seat.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where her condition is unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

