Police forced to close St. Charles Ave. after man climbs flag pole

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department were forced to shut down a part a St. Charles Avenue Saturday after a man climbed a flag pole in front of Gallier Hall and refused to come down.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday morning.more>>
Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.more>>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.more>>
