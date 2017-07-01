Police forced to close St. Charles Ave. after man climbs flag pole

The New Orleans Police Department was forced to shut down a part a St. Charles Avenue Saturday after a man climbed a flag pole in front of Gallier Hall and refused to come down.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, NOPD and EMS responded to a disturbance call around 9:15 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man they believe was suffering from a mental illness who was threatening to either hang himself or jump.

St. Charles was shut down to pedestrians and vehicles while officers worked to talk the man down. A streetcar was also stranded at the intersection of St. Charles and Poydras during the incident.

The standoff with police ended around 1 p.m. when the man climbed down a ladder that was extended to him by the New Orleans Fire Department.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.