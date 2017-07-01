Man held up at gun point at Lakeside Mall - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man held up at gun point at Lakeside Mall

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning.

The robbery happened in the mall’s parking lot around 11:30 a.m.

There are few details about the robbery at this time but JPSO Spokesperson Col. John Fortunato says that the victim was injured but his injury is not life-threatening.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man held up at gun point at Lakeside Mall

    Man held up at gun point at Lakeside Mall

    The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning. 

    more>>

    The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning. 

    more>>

  • Police forced to close St. Charles Ave. after man climbs flag pole

    Police forced to close St. Charles Ave. after man climbs flag pole

    Source: Nola.comSource: Nola.com

    The New Orleans Police Department were forced to shut down a part a St. Charles Avenue Saturday after a man climbed a flag pole in front of Gallier Hall and refused to come down. 

    more>>

    The New Orleans Police Department were forced to shut down a part a St. Charles Avenue Saturday after a man climbed a flag pole in front of Gallier Hall and refused to come down. 

    more>>

  • Shooting leaves one woman injured in Milan neighborhood

    Shooting leaves one woman injured in Milan neighborhood

    Source: RNNSource: RNN

    The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday morning. 

    more>>

    The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday morning. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly