Man held up at gun point at Lakeside Mall

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning.

The robbery happened in the mall’s parking lot around 11:30 a.m.

There are few details about the robbery at this time but JPSO Spokesperson Col. John Fortunato says that the victim was injured but his injury is not life-threatening.

