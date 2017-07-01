Man robbed in Lakeside Mall parking lot

After a relatively cool and wet June, July is starting out right on track with long term averages temperature wise.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning.more>>
A group of paddlers are attempting a canoeing journey across the entire Mighty Mississippi. The paddlers will canoe non-stop from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department were forced to shut down a part a St. Charles Avenue Saturday after a man climbed a flag pole in front of Gallier Hall and refused to come down.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday morning.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.more>>
