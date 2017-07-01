Man robbed in Lakeside Mall parking lot

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning.

The robbery happened just after 11 a.m.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand, a 17-year-old was walking towards the mall entrance when he was approached by two male suspects.

The victim told investigators that one of the suspects reached for his waistband and ordered him to give up his money. After he handed over $100 to the suspects, the suspects fled the scene in a late-model red Dodge Charger being driven by a black female.

Deputies say as the suspects were leaving the parking lot, the victim got in his vehicle and followed them. Once both vehicles reached the 2800 block of Athania Parkway, the suspects slowed to a stop. After, one of the suspects exited the vehicle with a handgun and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

The robbery and shooting remain under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

