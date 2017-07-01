Nicondra: July begins drier, seasonably warm

After a relatively cool and wet June, July is starting out right on track with long term averages temperature wise. Highs for the next few days are topping out around the 90 degree mark with heat indices near 100 to 105. That's pretty close to what we are used to at this time of year.

The Bermuda high moved in as well for the weekend and start of the week keeping rain chances at a minimum. June 2017 will go down on the record books as the third wettest with 15.48 inches of rain for the month. July starts much drier with afternoon rain even limited until the middle of the week.

The tropics are quiet near home. A disturbance in the far Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 40 percent chance to develop over the next five days.

-Nicondra Norwood

