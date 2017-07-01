Algiers residents worry about mosquito breeding grounds, as West Nile found nearby

Members of the Ponchatoula Police Department and Emergency Medical Technicians saved a young child who was found unresponsive inside of a swimming pool.more>>
Algiers residents are raising concerns, about a mosquito problem, on word that West Nile was just discovered in neighboring St John the Baptist Parish.more>>
After a relatively cool and wet June, July is starting out right on track with long term averages temperature wise.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Lakeside Mall Saturday morning.more>>
A group of paddlers are attempting a canoeing journey across the entire Mighty Mississippi. The paddlers will canoe non-stop from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.more>>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.more>>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".more>>
