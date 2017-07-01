Algiers residents worry about mosquito breeding grounds, as West Nile found nearby

Algiers residents are raising concerns, about a mosquito problem, on word that West Nile was just discovered in neighboring St John the Baptist Parish.

They say standing water in abandoned pools, and overgrown lots, are providing breeding grounds.

The trampoline sits empty in front of Bobby Lampton's Algiers home, due to fears of dreaded mosquitoes.

"It bit me on my leg, got one here," said Lampton, of Fairfax Street.

Lampton's grandchildren stay indoors, but he brings out seven-month-old Kalia, to show us his bites.

Those bites are more of a concern now, because on Friday, mosquito experts in St John Parish discovered that mosquitoes in the Edgard and Wallace areas, tested positive for West Nile.

"Man, worried, very worried, not so worried about me, but the babies," said Lampton.

Lampton is worried about stagnant water, a breeding ground for mosquitoes, in the old pool in the back yard, of the abandoned home next door.

"(It's) been two years, since I saw someone use that pool," said Lampton.

Experts have been sounding a warning about a mosquito explosion, due to standing water left behind by recent rains.

"We're expecting an explosion of the population in about a week or so. It takes about a week to go from an egg to an adult," said mosquito expert Steve Stines, three weeks ago.

Bobby Lampton, can't quit swatting.

Neighbors also worry about standing water, in several overgrown lots.

"It's a big concern, I rarely come outside, because of the mosquito issue," said Santra Perdue.

And their fears cover more than just mosquitoes.

"I have seen a raccoon coming from the property, very scary," said Perdue.

City officials say those concerned about abandoned pools and lots, should call 311, which Lampton says he's tried.

"That was yesterday, I couldn't get in touch with anyone," said Lampton.

But city officials urge him to keep calling, so they can get someone out to address his concerns.

"My daughter doesn't want the children to come out because of the mosquitoes," said Lampton.

New Orleans spokeswoman Erin Burns released a statement Saturday night. In the statement, she says, "The City's Office of Code Enforcement in conjunction with the New Orleans health department and the mosquito, termite and rodent control board will investigate this matter and determine what actions can be taken."

However she urges private property owners to take care of it first, to preserve city resources.

Meantime residents are urged to remove all standing water from their property, from things like birdbaths, children's toys, or abandoned tires.

