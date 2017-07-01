First responders resuscitate 2-year-old child found in North Shore swimming pool

Members of the Ponchatoula Police Department and Emergency Medical Technicians saved a young child who was found unresponsive inside of a swimming pool. First responders were called to the scene Saturday at 3:39 p.m.

According to police, the first responders quickly provided aid and were able to restore the child's heartbeat. The incident remains under investigation.

"We ask you to join us in sending prayers to this child and family," says Chief Bry Layrisson. "This tragic incident is being handled with great care and detail. We ask for everyone to respect this family during this trying time."

