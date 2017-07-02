Three people robbed in City Park

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in City Park overnight.

The robbery happened just after midnight near the big lake.

Police say the three victims were sitting on a pier on the lake when an unknown male approached them. The suspect then punched one victim in the face and took his backpack. The suspect then stole a cell phone from a second victim before getting into a physical altercation with the third victim who then fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

