Police searching for man reported missing from Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who was last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Police are searching for 78-year-old Colie Chappelle.

According to Chappelle’s wife he was last seen at 10 p.m.

Chappelle’s wife told police that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and suffers from short-term memory loss.

Police added that at the time of Chappelle’s disappearance, he was in possession of a Pennsylvania identification card bearing his name.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Colie Chappelle, they are asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

