Police: Suspect steals vehicle with toddler still inside

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in New Orleans East.

Police say the incident happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dorothea St.

The victim told police that she was inside of her vehicle with her two children when she was approached by an unknown black male. The suspect then demanded that she get out of her vehicle.

The woman was able to pull one of the kids out of the vehicle but the suspect pulled off with the other child still inside.

Police say the suspect drove a couple of blocks before dropping of the toddler and fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black 2014 Nissan Sentra.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.