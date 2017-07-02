MAP TEST TW 1

TEST TEST TEST NOT FOR PUBLICATIONClick a map mark to see details below.Red marks = homicides by shooting (NOPD signal 30S)Blue marks - aggravated batteries by shooting (NOPD signal 34S)
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.more>>
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.more>>
Police have a man in custody a man who they say falsely claimed to be a licensed contractor and received thousands from a victim for repairs to a flood damaged home.more>>
Police have a man in custody a man who they say falsely claimed to be a licensed contractor and received thousands from a victim for repairs to a flood damaged home.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in June.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in June.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in New Orleans East.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in New Orleans East.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who was last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who was last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.more>>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.more>>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.more>>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.more>>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.more>>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.more>>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.more>>
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.more>>
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.more>>