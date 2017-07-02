NOPD arrests suspect in Seventh Ward homicide

The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in June.

Police say they have arrested 36-year-old Levour Lombard Jiles. Jiles is accused of shooting and killing Authur Hubbard near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Roman Street.

On June 23, police were called to shooting at the intersection of St. Bernard Ave. and North Roman St. around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Hubbard inside of a white Pontiac G6 that crashed into two parked vehicles.

According to police, Hubbard was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives developed Jiles as the shooter and were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest. Jiles was located, arrested and booked into Central Lookup where he has been charged with second degree murder.

Police say Jiles has also been charged with theft by fraud in connection with an incident on July 11, 2016 in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard.

If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Clinton Givens at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

