Nicondra: Mostly sunny conditions expected for Independence Day

Mostly dry for the next couple of days as we head into Independence Day. High pressure is in charge over the next several days and will keep it mostly dry with just an isolated shower. Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures near seasonable averages in the low 90's.

The Bermuda high moved in as well for the weekend and start of the week keeping rain chances at a minimum. June 2017 will go down on the record books as the third wettest with 15.48 inches of rain for the month. July starts much drier with afternoon rain even limited until the middle of the week. Rain chances stay low through the weekend with a more typical pattern by the weekend and the best chance for storms on Sunday.

The tropics are quiet near home. A disturbance in the far Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50 percent chance to develop over the next five days.

-Nicondra Norwood

