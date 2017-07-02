NOPD: Child among three victims in New Orleans East interstate shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured.more>>
Mostly dry for the next couple of days as we head into Independence Day.more>>
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.more>>
Police have a man in custody a man who they say falsely claimed to be a licensed contractor and received thousands from a victim for repairs to a flood damaged home.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in June.more>>
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.more>>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.more>>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.more>>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.more>>
The Anderson Police Department is investigating the abduction of three children from Anderson, IN.more>>
