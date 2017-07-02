NOPD: Child among three victims in New Orleans East interstate shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured. Officers were called to the scene, Sunday at 5:22 p.m. on I-10 eastbound at Read Boulevard.

According to police, a man, woman and seven-year-old child were in a car heading east on I-10. A car pulled along side of the victims' car and began shooting. The child was struck in the leg, the man was struck in the arm and leg and the woman was hit in the arm.

Police say that after being hit by gunfire, the victim's car traveled left the interstate, went through a fence and continued onto the service road before stopping in the 7100 block of Barrington Court. The three victims were transported to a local hospital via EMS.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

