Carjacker flees with two-year-old strapped in backseat

A New Orleans East mother is relieved that she and her two young children are alive Sunday evening, after a carjacking off Morrison Road.

A man with a gun, took off with her two-year-old son, strapped in the backseat.

And although he took the car, he left behind something far more valuable.

"It was supposed to be girls night," said a woman, who was helping her best friend load her two kids in her car Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

"I was holding a three-week-old baby. The two-year-old was strapped in the car seat," said the woman, who owned a car, that was about to be stolen at gunpoint.

Too fearful to go to the French Quarter, they were headed to a New Orleans East apartment, when they noticed a strange man being let out of a white Camaro, at the corner of Dorothea and Foch.

"When he walked up he said 'what's up shorty?', and I didn't acknowledge him, and he said 'Shorty why you walking so fast'," said the mother of the two children, who was heading inside to get a car seat for her three-week-old baby, when the gunman returned.

"He went to the corner, then the second corner, and came back and pulled out the gun and said get out the car," said the car's owner.

She complied, as the mother of the two kids, watched in horror, then gave chase, as the carjacker sped off in her friend's 2014 black Nissan Sentra, with her two-year-old son, still strapped in the back seat.

"I ran around the corner, and I kept telling him give me my baby and he turned another corner," said the mom.

As the Sentra disappeared down West Lavergne, the mother's heart sank.

"I just kept saying give me my baby," said the mom.

Moments later, a woman she didn't know came up carrying her two-year old boy, who had been safely dropped off around the corner.

"I just fell on the ground crying, I was holding my baby," said the mom.

While relieved, the car's owner worries, about more than just her stolen Nissan.

"That car's important. I have two jobs, I can't get to them, I don't have my license, my keys, he knows everything, he knows my address everything," said the car's owner.

But her friend is ecstatic, that none of her kids were hurt.

"That's all I have, that's my world literally," said the mom.

The stolen 2014 Black Nissan Sentra, carried Louisiana license plate # YQP978. The victim hopes that if anyone spots it, they call police.

Police haven't put out a suspect description, but the victims say the carjacker was in his early 20's.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.