LSP: Off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy dies after crashing truck

Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy. The crash occurred Sunday, just after 6 p.m. on Highway 304 near Daylily Lane. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Seth Bourgeois of Thibodaux.

According to police, Bourgeois was driving a truck east on the highway when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and over-corrected to the right. The truck left the road on the right side of the highway before hitting a ditch. Police say that Bourgeois was not wearing his seat belt and the crash caused him to be ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he later passed away as a result of his injuries.

Investigators do not believe that alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

