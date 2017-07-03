LSP: Off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy dies after crashing truck

A New Orleans east mother is relieved that she and her two young children are alive this evening, after a carjacking off Morrison Road.more>>
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured.more>>
Mostly dry for the next couple of days as we head into Independence Day.more>>
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.more>>
