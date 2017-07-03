Your Weather Authority: Warm, humid, mostly dry

Monday should be warm, humid, and mostly dry - a typical day in early July.

High pressure should bring plenty of sunshine and highs near average in the low 90s. It will feel like the triple digits during the afternoon hours.

Independence Day celebrations should go off without a hitch Tuesday. Rain is not expected and temperatures will fall into the 80s during the evening hours.

By late week, an isolated shower or storm will be possible with rain chances increasing to 30 to 40 percent over the weekend. Otherwise, it will be hot and mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet near home. A disturbance in the far Atlantic, southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a 70 percent chance to develop over the next five days.

