Local Traffic First: All lanes open after accident on I-10 westb - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local Traffic First: All lanes open after accident on I-10 westbound at I-55

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: FOX 8 Photo) (Source: FOX 8 Photo)
(WVUE) -

All lanes have reopened after an accident had closed Interstate 10 westbound at Interstate 55.

According to Louisiana State Police, the accident happened around 5 a.m.

A St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries in the accident that involved at least three vehicles.

The deputy was airlifted from the scene.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly