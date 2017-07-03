Travelers hit the roads and skies on the holiday weekend

The 2017 Essence Festival closed Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Thousands of Essence fans who attended the “party with a purpose” are either hitting the road or staying a little longer for Independence Day.

According to AAA, 44.2 million Americans are traveling 50 miles or more this Fourth of July, nearly 1 million more than last year.

Three million travelers will be flying this year, up more than five percent over last year.

The cost of airline travel has dropped, with the average price of plane tickets down about 10 percent.

Many leaving town after a crowded weekend at Essence Fest said they had a good time, but had some suggestions for the city to make next year better.

“Bourbon street. Whatever construction they're doing, I really hope that it's done by 2018 because it was really congested walking up and down the strip,” said Nadia Allen. “And just clean up a little more down the strip. Other than that, it was fabulous.”

