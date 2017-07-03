Three women robbed at gunpoint near Armstrong Park

Three women were robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning near Armstrong Park.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the robbery happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of St. Philip Street.

Three women, two aged 21 and one 19, were approached by two suspects, described as armed black men.

One of the men put a gun to the head of one of the women and demanded their property.

The victims complied and the suspects fled with three iPhones, credit and debit cards, and $81 in cash.

