NOPD searching for a runaway juvenile

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

Terrell King, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Humanity Street.

King is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about Terrell King’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050, or call NOPD at 504-821-2222.

