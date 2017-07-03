Gunmen rob Neyow's Creole Cafe Sunday night

A popular Mid-City restaurant was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, Neyow’s Creole Café in the 3300 block of Bienville Street was robbed just after 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was cleaning in the rear of the restaurant with the back door open.

Two suspects, described as black men wearing masks, entered the restaurant.

One suspect held the man on the ground at gunpoint, while the other took $400 from two registers and fled the scene.

Employees at the restaurant said the location is normally closed on Sundays, but opened for Essence Fest, though the restaurant was closed by 7:00 p.m. and all of the customers were gone well before the robbery.

The owner says during restaurant hours there is protection for customers and staff.

"It's always safe, we have the New Orleans Sheriff's Department, we always have our two security guards every night, so I guess they just figured they would try, just an ordinary criminal," Allison Brooks, a cook at the restaurant, said.

The owner said they would review surveillance video for clues that could help police.

