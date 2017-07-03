Fire destroys Ponchatoula home, family narrowly escapes

The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m.more>>
Three people including a toddler barely escaped with their lives from the home in the Landings subdivision.more>>
Terrell King, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Humanity Street.more>>
The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of St. Philip Street.more>>
The 2017 Essence Festival closed Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.more>>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.more>>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.more>>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.more>>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.more>>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.more>>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.more>>
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his estranged wife, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher, at her father's home on Houck Mountain Road.more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.more>>
