Fire destroys Ponchatoula home, family narrowly escapes

A Ponchatoula home was totally destroyed in a fire which lit up the Sunday night sky.

Three people including a toddler barely escaped with their lives from the home in the Landings subdivision.

Neighbors say the fire which shot flames 60 feet into the air, may have started with a small explosion in the garage.

The house and two cars inside the garage were destroyed. Some of the flames damaged a home next door as neighbors went door-to-door to warn residents to get out of their houses.

“It was so big there was damage on our house with smoke in the attic,” said Towanda White. “She knocked on our door and may have saved her life. It's horrible.”

Residents in the Landings subdivision have started a collection effort to help the fire victims.

The Ponchatoula fire department has not revealed the cause of the fire.

