Welcome: 49 new citizens take the oath

Dozens of people become U.S. citizens every day.more>>
Dozens of people become U.S. citizens every day.more>>
The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m.more>>
The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m.more>>
Three people including a toddler barely escaped with their lives from the home in the Landings subdivision.more>>
Three people including a toddler barely escaped with their lives from the home in the Landings subdivision.more>>
Terrell King, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Humanity Street.more>>
Terrell King, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Humanity Street.more>>
The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of St. Philip Street.more>>
The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of St. Philip Street.more>>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.more>>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.more>>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.more>>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.more>>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.more>>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.more>>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.more>>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.more>>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.more>>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.more>>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism case at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.more>>
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his estranged wife, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher, at her father's home on Houck Mountain Road.more>>
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his estranged wife, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher, at her father's home on Houck Mountain Road.more>>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.more>>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.more>>