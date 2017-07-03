Rain chances slim; downright hot for the 4th of Juy

Independence Day celebrations should go off without a hitch tomorrow.more>>
A North Shore family of three is homeless tonight after their new home became engulfed in flames.more>>
Secretary of State Tom Schedler said Monday he won't turn over Louisiana voter information to an election integrity commission set up by President Donald Trump.more>>
Dozens of people become U.S. citizens every day.more>>
The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m.more>>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.more>>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.more>>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.more>>
Brett Rutledge, of Mobile, AL, is determined to walk away with $20,000 from this year's Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.more>>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.more>>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.more>>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.more>>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.more>>
