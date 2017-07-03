Rain chances slim; downright hot for the 4th of Juy

Independence Day celebrations should go off without a hitch tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will make it feel like around 100 degrees. Rain is not expected and temperatures will fall into the 80s during the evening hours.

By late week there will be a few spotty afternoon storms around. Over the weekend storm chances will increase further especially by Sunday and into next week. It will also shave a few degrees off the thermometer.

