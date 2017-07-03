Essence ends as city prepares to put on big July 4 show

People working to keep homes cool without running up electric bills more than necessary can follow suggestions from Entergy.more>>
According to an NOPD press release, shortly before midnight on July 2, 2017, two Second District officers made a traffic stop on Danny Hunter, 30, and three male passengers. A search of the vehicle turned up a .45 caliber 1911 handgun and a .308 assault-style rifle, along with tree bags of crack cocaine,more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputies have booked two Thibodaux men for DWI after one of the men arrived on scene while the other was being arrested.more>>
Big name entertainers brought to town by the Essence Festival have left the stage overnight and many of the thousands of people who came to town for the event are heading home.more>>
A North Shore family of three is homeless tonight after their new home became engulfed in flames.more>>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.more>>
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.more>>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.more>>
