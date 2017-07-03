NOPD searches for alleged shoplifters - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD searches for alleged shoplifters

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police search for two men accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General store. 

The incident happened in the 200 block of North Broad Street on June 28.

Authorities report that around 9:18 a.m., one man was seen shoplifting on surveillance video. The man was wearing a white tank-top shirt. 

Hours later, another man was caught on camera allegedly stealing from the store at approximately 11:56 a.m.  

If you recognize either of the men, please contact NOPD or Crimestoppers. 

