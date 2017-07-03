Man arriving on scene of friend's second DWI arrest, arrested for his fourth

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputies have booked two Thibodaux men for DWI after one of the men arrived on scene while the other was being arrested. The two men were arrested Sunday around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Erika Drive in Thibodaux. Deputies found a pickup truck in the ditch and when talking to the driver, identified as 55-year-old Larry Fontenot Jr., they noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. Fontenot admitted to drinking prior to driving that evening. Deputies say he did not perform well on a field sobriety test and he blew a .175g% during a breathalyzer test. He was arrested for DWI which deputies learned was his second offense.

During the investigation involving Fontenot, another vehicle drove up to the scene. Deputies talked with the driver, identified as 65-year-old John Roath. They also noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Roath's breath and learned that he arrived on scene to help pull Fontenot's truck from the ditch. Police say that Roath could not perform a field sobriety test and blew at .113g% during a breathalyzer test. Deputies learned that Roath had three prior DWI arrests and that his license was currently suspended. He also did not have a valid registration for his truck.

Fontenot and Roath were booked in the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. Fontenot was booked with DWI and his bond was set at $1,000.

In addition to DWI, Roath was also booked with driving under suspension and no vehicle registration. His bond was set to $50,600.

