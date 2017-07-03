NOPD Arrests Seven people for Firearms, Narcotics

The NOPD made two significant gun and narcotics arrests this weekend.

According to an NOPD press release, shortly before midnight on July 2, 2017, two Second District officers made a traffic stop on Danny Hunter, 30, and three male passengers. A search of the vehicle turned up a .45 caliber 1911 handgun and a .308 assault-style rifle, along with tree bags of crack cocaine, a bag of methamphetamine.

All four men were charged with possession of a Schedule II CDS (crack cocaine) and illegal carrying of weapons.



The report also says, shortly after 12:00 a.m. On July 2, 2017, officers from the First District's General Assignment Unit were patrolling in the 1200 to 1300 blocks of St. Louis Street when they spotted a black male, later identified as Arthur Sylvester, who appeared to be carrying a concealed firearm in his waistband. Officers followed Sylvester and his two companions to the 400 block of North Rampart Street where they stopped the three men. A pat-down search revealed that all three were in possession of Glock firearms including one that had been reported stolen in April.



Officers arrested Arthur Sylvester, 19, and Shakur Bowman, 18, and Johavan Mack, 26, for possession of firearms and narcotics.

