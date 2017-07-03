Criminologist says New Orleans murders up 41% over last year

LSU Criminologist says murders are up by 41% in New Orleans from last year. He adds per capita, we've had more killings than Chicago.more>>
People working to keep homes cool without running up electric bills more than necessary can follow suggestions from Entergy.more>>
According to an NOPD press release, shortly before midnight on July 2, 2017, two Second District officers made a traffic stop on Danny Hunter, 30, and three male passengers. A search of the vehicle turned up a .45 caliber 1911 handgun and a .308 assault-style rifle, along with tree bags of crack cocaine,more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputies have booked two Thibodaux men for DWI after one of the men arrived on scene while the other was being arrested.more>>
Big name entertainers brought to town by the Essence Festival have left the stage overnight and many of the thousands of people who came to town for the event are heading home.more>>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.more>>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.more>>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.more>>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.more>>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.more>>
Emergency personnel are searching Lake Livingston for a missing couple after their empty boat washed ashore Sunday night.more>>
