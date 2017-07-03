NOPD arrest a man for for threatening with a gun

The NOPD arrests a man after he reportedly got into a verbal fight with a man and threatened him with a gun.

Police say 40-year-old Elijah Anderson got into a verbal altercation with the victim around 5:00 p.m. on June 30 in the 1900 block of Newton Drive in Algiers. They say Anderson then retrieved a gun from his vehicle and threatened the victim with the weapon before fleeing the location in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo.



He now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.