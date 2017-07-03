Mail truck, other stolen vehicles found at N.O. East 'chop shop'

NOPD detectives recovered a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck, five additional stolen vehicles, two stolen commercial trailers and other stolen items during a search warrant from a suspected chop-shop on Chef Menteur Highway.more>>
They say Anderson then retrieved a gun from his vehicle and threatened the victim with the weapon before fleeing the location in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a ...more>>
LSU Criminologist says murders are up by 41% in New Orleans from last year. He adds per capita, we've had more killings than Chicago.more>>
People working to keep homes cool without running up electric bills more than necessary can follow suggestions from Entergy.more>>
According to an NOPD press release, shortly before midnight on July 2, 2017, two Second District officers made a traffic stop on Danny Hunter, 30, and three male passengers. A search of the vehicle turned up a .45 caliber 1911 handgun and a .308 assault-style rifle, along with tree bags of crack cocaine,more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.more>>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.more>>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.more>>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.more>>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.more>>
