Mail truck, other stolen vehicles found at N.O. East 'chop shop'

NOPD detectives recovered a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck, five additional stolen vehicles, two stolen commercial trailers and other stolen items during a search warrant from a suspected chop-shop on Chef Menteur Highway.

Seventh District detectives and NOPD Auto Theft Division officers conducted an investigation of an address in the 16000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, with assistance from investigators from the USPS and Louisiana State Police Auto Theft Division.

On June 29, detectives executed a search warrant of the property and were able to recover a USPS flat-bed truck reported stolen during a burglary of a postal service facility. While searching the property, detectives also located and recovered five additional personal vehicles that had been reported as stolen, as well as two pieces of heavy construction equipment and two commercial trailers also reported stolen.

All vehicles and equipment recovered had been reported stolen from different locations around New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information into this investigation is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.