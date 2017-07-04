Your Weather Authority: Hot, mostly dry holiday ahead

Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will make it feel like the triple digits.more>>
NOPD detectives recovered a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck, five additional stolen vehicles, two stolen commercial trailers and other stolen items during a search warrant from a suspected chop-shop on Chef Menteur Highway.more>>
They say Anderson then retrieved a gun from his vehicle and threatened the victim with the weapon before fleeing the location in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a ...more>>
LSU Criminologist says murders are up by 41% in New Orleans from last year. He adds per capita, we've had more killings than Chicago.more>>
People working to keep homes cool without running up electric bills more than necessary can follow suggestions from Entergy.more>>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.more>>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.more>>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.more>>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.more>>
