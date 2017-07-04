Your Weather Authority: Hot, mostly dry holiday ahead

Independence Day celebrations should go off without a hitch Tuesday.

Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will make it feel like the triple digits.

Mostly dry conditions are expected with only an isolated shower during the late afternoon. By fireworks time tonight, the skies will be dry and temperatures will be falling into 80s.

By late week there will be a few spotty afternoon storms around.

Over the weekend, storm chances will increase, especially by Sunday and into next week. That will shave a few degrees off the highs, but it will still be warm.

In the eastern Atlantic, an area of low pressure is becoming more defined and may develop into a depression or storm later today or tomorrow.

