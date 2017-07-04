Chef John Folse: Steen's cane syrup fried chicken wings

Everyone has a sweet and spicy side, and these chicken wings are no exception! Steen’s® Cane Syrup, barbecue sauce and hot sauce make for a perfect combination of the two flavors! They’re the perfect treat for your Fourth of July get-together! The sparks are sure to fly!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

12 chicken wings

¼ cup Steen’s® cane syrup

½ cup Sweet Baby Ray’s® barbecue sauce

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp paprika

2 tbsps chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

oil for frying

2 cups flour

6 eggs

3 cups bread crumbs

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

2 tbsps Dijon mustard

2 tbsps apple cider vinegar

2 tbsps olive oil

2 tbsps minced garlic

pinch red pepper flakes

½ tsp hot sauce

pinch ground cloves

pinch ground allspice

Method:

In a medium bowl, whisk together heavy whipping cream, ginger, crushed garlic, paprika and parsley. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add chicken wings to marinade and refrigerate at least 1 hour. When ready to fry, preheat oil in fryer to 375F. Create a 3-stage breading process with flour, eggs and bread crumbs in separate bowls. Coat each chicken wing through flour, egg then bread crumbs. Fry in oil until golden brown and remove to a wire rack or paper-lined sheet pan to drain oil. To create sauce, place a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add cane syrup, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, honey, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, hot sauce, cloves and allspice with ½ cup water, mixing well. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring continuously. Let cool and season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Transfer drained wings to a large mixing bowl then toss with cane syrup barbecue sauce. Serve hot.

