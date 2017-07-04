Feed the Multitudes event feeds the soul

Victory Fellowship Church welcomed hundreds of people to their Feed the Multitudes event for the 27th year.

The Fourth of July tradition features spa treatment, food, and free shoes for the homeless and less fortunate.

Volunteers from the community and church gathered to wash the feet of the guests and then give them brand new shoes before sending them out to a barbecue lunch.

Pastor Frank Bailey said the church gives out 600 pairs of shoes, 5,000 servings of barbecue chicken, and countless snowballs during the event.

