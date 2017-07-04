Bourbon Street construction project resumes Wednesday

Starting Wednesday morning, the 200 block of Bourbon Street will close to traffic.more>>
Everyone has a sweet and spicy side, and these chicken wings are no exception! Steen’s® Cane Syrup, barbecue sauce and hot sauce make for a perfect combination of the two flavors! They’re the perfect treat for your Fourth of July get-together! The sparks are sure to fly!more>>
Terrell King, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Humanity Street.more>>
Arrests were made during a traffic stop.more>>
Local officials are encouraging area residents to have a safe and legal celebration this Fourth of July.more>>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.more>>
Pristine beaches, natural beauty, and a significant history. All can be found on Ship Island, which is just a 50-minute ferry ride from the Gulfport Harbor.more>>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.more>>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..more>>
