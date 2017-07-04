Bourbon Street construction project resumes Wednesday

Repairs on Bourbon Street will resume after the Fourth of July holiday.

Starting Wednesday morning, the 200 block of Bourbon Street will close to traffic.

For the next few weeks, traffic will not be able to cross Bourbon Street on Conti Street.

Officials say the closure should not last more than 75 days.

The $6 million infrastructure improvement project was originally scheduled in phases.

Construction delays have forced the first two phases of the project to overlap.

Construction work in the 100 block of Bourbon Street will not be complete until early August.

The timeline for the portion of the project in the 300 block Bourbon Street is currently scheduled for completion in mid-August.

