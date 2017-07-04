Dueling barges being loaded up with firework shells

On a day like this one many people had no doubt how they would spend the Fourth of July holiday. It would involve Lake Pontchartrain.more>>
“We’ve got everything from 3 inch shells to 6 inch shells,” says Chuck Lucia. Chuck Lucia with J&M Displays is in charge of tonight’s big show.more>>
More than 2,000 people visited the World War II museum this Fourth of July to learn firsthand the price of freedom.more>>
Victory Fellowship Church welcomed hundreds of people to their Feed the Multitudes event for the 27th year.more>>
Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.more>>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.more>>
Florida monkeys attacked a family at a state park in Ocala, FL.more>>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.more>>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.more>>
