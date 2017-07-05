Your Weather Authority: Hot, humid, a chance for afternoon showers or storms

Hot, humid, and a chance for afternoon showers or storms. Sound familiar?

A typical summer pattern will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s and feel like the triple digits. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s.

Starting Friday, high pressure will weaken and rain chances will climb to slightly above normal levels in the 50 to 60 percent range.

This will help to shave a few degrees off the afternoon high temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most areas.

The higher rain chances are expected to last into early next week.

