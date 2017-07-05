'Mister Legs' pageant to benefit Bridge House

Some men are showing a little leg for a good cause.

The "Mister Legs" competition is a pageant just for men that embraces and glorifies hairy legs. The pageant is designed to benefit Bridge House Grace House.

Men will strut their stuff in costumes and shorts Saturday night at Generations Hall.

The contestant that raises the most money for Bridge House/Grace House through ticket sales, sponsors, or donations is awarded the coveted title of Mr. Legs.

Prizes are also awarded for best costume, hairiest legs, and sexiest legs.

The event features food, a complimentary bar from 6-8 p.m., music, a raffle, and silent auction.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance ($50 at the door)

Tickets will be available online through noon on Friday.

After that deadline, tickets will be sold at the door.

