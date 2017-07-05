Woman sexually assaulted by four men while buying drugs

A 50-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by four men last Wednesday night after she went to buy drugs from a man she knew.

The victim told New Orleans Police Department detectives that around 2 a.m. she borrowed a friend’s white 2006 four-door Ford Expedition and headed for the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

There she met the man she had previously bought drugs from and they drove around the corner where they were joined in the car by three other men.

The woman told police the man she knew took control of the vehicle and drove the victim and the three other men to a different location where they sexually assaulted her.

All of the men then fled the scene in the vehicle and the victim walked to Chalmette.

The victim described the man she knew as a black male, 26-36 years old with short black hair. He wore a black t-shirt with gold lettering.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 50 years old, with short black hair who was missing a front tooth.

The victim declined to have a sexual assault kit completed.

The missing vehicle is described as a white 2006 four-door Ford Expedition with a Louisiana license plate number ZLP813.

No further information is currently available.

