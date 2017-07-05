Colorado State hurricane forecasters increase chances for named and major storms

Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University have updated their annual hurricane season predictions, calling for above average activity for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

CSU forecasters are calling for 15 named storms, eight of which will become hurricanes. Three of those hurricanes, forecasters say, will be classified as major, reaching Category 3, 4, or 5 strength.

Earlier predictions had called for 14 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.

These updated numbers include the three named storms that have already formed and gone this year.

Forecasters said reasons for the slight uptick in activity are due to a combination of factors, including

unusually warm sea surface temperatures in most of the Atlantic and a lower chance of El Nino forming, which would bring cooler Atlantic water temperatures.

Because the numbers have gone up, the odds of a major hurricane impacting the United States have gone up too.

The probability for one major hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the U.S. coastline is 62 percent, according to forecasters. There is also a 39 percent chance that a major hurricane will hit along the east coast, including Florida and a 38 percent chance a major hurricane will hit somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

A final updated will be issued in August.

