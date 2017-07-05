Colorado State hurricane forecasters increase chances for named and major storms

At number 14 on our countdown is wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr.more>>
Coming in at number 15 is safety Vonn Bell.more>>
Our typical summer pattern will continue into Friday.more>>
People who use the Judge Seeber Bridge also known as the Claiborne bridge, in the 9th ward will have to find another way to cross the Industrial Canal.more>>
Forecasters are now calling for above average activity for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.more>>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.more>>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.more>>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.more>>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.more>>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.more>>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”more>>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.more>>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.more>>
