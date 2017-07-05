Judge Seeber bridge will be closed tomorrow

People who use the Judge Seeber Bridge also known as the Claiborne bridge, in the 9th ward will have to find another way to cross the Industrial Canal.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday, July 6 from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for emergency repairs.

Drivers can use the St. Claude Avenue bridge or the Florida Avenue bridge as alternate routes.

