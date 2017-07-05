David: Rain chances increase by the weekend

Our typical summer pattern will continue into Friday. Highs will continue to reach the low to mid-90s and feel more like the triple digits. There will be a chance for a few spotty storms each day.

Strong high pressure has kept a lid on rain chances this week but will break down over the weekend and bring an above normal chance for rain. This will likely last into early next week. More rain will knock down highs just a few degrees. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at (504) 500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.