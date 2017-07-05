Ranking the Saints: #15 Vonn Bell - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Ranking the Saints: #15 Vonn Bell

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Ranking the Saints: #15 Vonn Bell
(WVUE) -

Coming in at number 15 is safety Vonn Bell. By week four of Bell's rookie season, he was a full-time starter and showed promise. He didn't miss a game and finished with 87 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack.

In year two, the arrow is pointing up for Bell. He'll return to his starting role in the secondary and can hopefully improve on the foundation he laid in 2016. For him, that means more interceptions and less over-aggressive penalties. If he does that then a big season should follow which would help make the Saints defense better in 2017.

