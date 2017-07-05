Ranking the Saints: #14 Ted Ginn, Jr.

At number 14 on our countdown is wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. Ginn was brought in after Brandin Cooks was dealt away to New England. He may be 31 but can still fly. The Saints will look to capitalize on those jets in the vertical passing game and return game this season.

As the elder statesmen of the wide receiver group, he'll also provide leadership to a grout that's undergone a youth movement.

Ginn spent three of his last four seasons in Carolina. By bringing him to New Orleans, the Saints hope he strengthens their roster while weakening their division rivals.

