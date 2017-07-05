Local Man Surprised with Hearing Aids

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) – A local New Orleans man, Gregg Chaisson, sought to help his co-worker in need. James Wade, a man who lost hearing as a child, has worked with Gregg for nearly six years at a local hardware store. His previous pair of hearing aids stopped working about five years ago.

“I felt like he was living in the dark, and I just wanted to help him out of it any way I could,” said Chaisson. “He solely relies on lip reading.” He also stated that James has such a great attitude and wonderful sense of humor, so it broke his heart watching his friend struggle so hard to communicate. Gregg took action starting a Go Fund Me account without informing his friend. He asked James if he could take his photo, and James proceeded to put up what Gregg thought was the “rock and roll hand sign,” but James let him know it was actually the sign for love.

“People stepped up in a big way really fast.. faster than I expected, and the rest is history.” Gregg met the fundraising goal of $2,500 within a month. This was in great part to friend and co-worker contributions but also with the help of a local Audiologist, Dr. Kim Juneau Hearing LLC. “She provided the fitting and the actual hearing aids at a big discount, so any extra money raised was put on a gift card for James. Really amazing.”

They surprised James at work with the news he was getting new hearing aids, and his reaction was to fold his hands over his face and cry. He shared just exactly why this meant so much to him. “When people don’t understand the way I pronounce words sometimes, and I have a hard time understanding them… it makes them angry or frustrated, and I don’t like that.”

James doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. Dr. Juneau fitted him with his new hearing aids at her facility in Jefferson a week ago. His reaction was priceless. He flitted his eyes in surprise and could not stop smiling. James said he is looking forward to hearing loud sounds such as motorcycles and airplanes again, but especially television and music. “Music, you feel the vibration, you know, the drums… all the drums… when you hear it, it’s loud. Oh, when I hear that, it’s beautiful.” When he and Gregg drove away from the facility, James proceeded to dance to a familiar Led Zeppelin song he had not heard in years.

Gregg had a few parting words in regard to helping his friend, “Maybe if anything inspires someone else to help somebody, that’s all I need from it.”

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.